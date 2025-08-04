Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Esports not just play but preparation for future careers, students told

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th August 2025

By Neve Clinton Video games, once thought to rot kids’ brains, are now considered valuable in nurturing useful, transferable skills and opening up career prospects for young people. This is what Carl Seromenho, Head of Education at the Gibraltar Esports & Video Gaming Association (GEVGA), said at GEVGA’s ‘Introduction to Esports’ summer camp on Friday,...

