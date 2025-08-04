Esports not just play but preparation for future careers, students told
By Neve Clinton Video games, once thought to rot kids’ brains, are now considered valuable in nurturing useful, transferable skills and opening up career prospects for young people. This is what Carl Seromenho, Head of Education at the Gibraltar Esports & Video Gaming Association (GEVGA), said at GEVGA’s ‘Introduction to Esports’ summer camp on Friday,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here