Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Ethan Pulham runner up in Korea Open

By Stephen Ignacio
29th September 2025

Gibraltar darts player Ethan Pulham was to finish runner up in the Korea Open having just competed in the WDF this past week.
Gibraltar darts president Alex Nunez was to post on social media, “As President of the Gibraltar Darts Association, I want to take a moment to congratulate Ethan Pulham on his incredible achievement today, reaching the final of the Korea Open.
“In such a short space of time, Ethan has shown just how far natural talent, hard work, and determination can take you. He was on the verge of making a brilliant comeback and claiming the title, and while it wasn’t to be this time, he never gave anything away for free. His performance was nothing short of outstanding.
“Gibraltar is lucky to have such amazing young players coming through, and Ethan is a perfect example of that.
“Well done, Ethan, keep it up! Your country is proud of you.”

