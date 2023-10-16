Europa and Bavaria battled it out on the field

Europa Women’s Hockey secured the narrowest of victories against rivals Bavaria Hawks in a match which could have gone either way.

This weekend’s hockey cup matches brought two of the favourites to claim the title face to face.

A sunny Sunday morning, with enough of a cool breeze to freshen what was turning out to be a warm morning set the scene for what was another exciting encounter between two of the women’s top teams in the Gibraltar hockey league.

After taking an early first quarter lead Europa, although focused and well disciplined as a unit, were pushed back by Bavaria as the latter sought the equaliser.

Some stern defending was seen as Bavaria threatened to level the scores with the match seeing some physicality in the play, although noy malicious in nature. For anyone who had believed prior to coming to watch this match that women’s hockey was soft on its physicality both sides showed how the competitive nature of the game has seen a stronger gameplay emerging.

Emerging from the halftime break still with the lead under their belt Europa had the first chances to add to their ally but found a resolute Bavaria Hawks defence ready to repel them.

The umpires had to step in and provide some warnings to players as the tensions on the field saw some challenges flying in with a number of cards dished out, at one stage Bavaria Hawks down to nine players on the field at a crucial time when they were already penning Europa back looking for the equaliser.

The match was once again to produce some excitement and good play from both sides as the bitter on field battle between the two teams continues this season. Bavaria trying to topple Europa who have held onto the league title.

In the other women’s cup match Eagles were to come away with a narrow 1-0 victory against Titans. Cameron Byrne scoring the solitary goal that gave the Eagles victory in what was another tight encounter between the two.

In other hockey matches, the second division men’s cup saw Collegians come away with a suprise victory against Grammarians Reserves.

Although Grammarians had dominated the bigger part of the match Collegians struck two late crucial blows in the latter part of the fourth quarter which send them to a 3-1 victory.

The Collegians have added two former Eagles players to their squad with Kayron Stagno and Kevion Roper joining them this season.

