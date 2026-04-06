Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Apr, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa beat ten-man Lions 3-0

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2026

It was a disastrous Easter weekend for Lions who sealed their fate and will not be competing for a place in European competitions this summer. Slim though their chances were they became non-existence after half and hour of play against Europa.
Lions troubles started early with an eighth minute goal seeing Europa take the early lead.
A red card for keeper Skuza did little to help with Jordan Perez forced to come on early on after just ten minutes play and with Lions already one goal behind.
Things were to go go further bad for Lions with a penalty given against them after twenty minutes. Labrador not missing his chance.
The Europa goalscorer adding to his count after 33 minutes to seal Lions fate.
The three goal victory ensured Europa continued in third place in the league awaiting Mons Calpe result against Lincoln Red Imps on Sunday.

Most Read

Local News

US submarine in Bay of Gibraltar crew transfer 

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Local News

Hidden chambers uncovered behind sealed doorway in Landport Tunnel 

Thu 2nd Apr, 2026

Brexit

‘Certainty and breathing space’ as EU ‘greenlights’ Gib treaty and sets July 15 for provisional application

Wed 1st Apr, 2026

Local News

Royal Navy surveillance ship sails into Gib, as Lyme Bay set for mine countermeasure refit

Sun 29th Mar, 2026

Local News

Plans submitted for community hub and gardens at West Place of Arms

Tue 31st Mar, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th April 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Another first for Nicky Correa as she plays in Pool Pro Final

5th April 2026

Sports
Two late goals keeps Imps four point gap at the top

5th April 2026

Sports
GABBA junior men reach Cadiz League semi-finals after memorable recovery

5th April 2026

Sports
St Joseph get a late winner to keep title challenge alive

4th April 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026