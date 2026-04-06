Europa beat ten-man Lions 3-0

It was a disastrous Easter weekend for Lions who sealed their fate and will not be competing for a place in European competitions this summer. Slim though their chances were they became non-existence after half and hour of play against Europa.

Lions troubles started early with an eighth minute goal seeing Europa take the early lead.

A red card for keeper Skuza did little to help with Jordan Perez forced to come on early on after just ten minutes play and with Lions already one goal behind.

Things were to go go further bad for Lions with a penalty given against them after twenty minutes. Labrador not missing his chance.

The Europa goalscorer adding to his count after 33 minutes to seal Lions fate.

The three goal victory ensured Europa continued in third place in the league awaiting Mons Calpe result against Lincoln Red Imps on Sunday.