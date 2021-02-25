Europa clear way to finish first round as leaders
St Joseph 1-4 Europa Europa jumped to the top of the league table, three points ahead of closest rivals St Joseph’s after a convincing second half display provided them with a 4-1 victory against the Blues. With just College 1975 to play next Europa look set to start the second round of the domestic league...
