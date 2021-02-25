Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Europa clear way to finish first round as leaders

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Stephen Ignacio
25th February 2021

St Joseph 1-4 Europa Europa jumped to the top of the league table, three points ahead of closest rivals St Joseph’s after a convincing second half display provided them with a 4-1 victory against the Blues. With just College 1975 to play next Europa look set to start the second round of the domestic league...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Body recovered inside harbour

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia quizzed during five hours of intense evidence in court

Tue 23rd Feb, 2021

Local News

Local businessman donates tablets for ERS

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Three more virus deaths confirmed as Gib poised to receive next batch of vaccines

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Police recover lifeless body of man found in bay off Detached Mole

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Netherlands match ‘pilot’ for post-Covid spectator events

24th February 2021

Sports
Under 19s stay without football

24th February 2021

Sports
Mons Calpe payback Bruno’s Magpies for last season

24th February 2021

Sports
Manchester 62 dealt blow as they wait for restart

24th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021