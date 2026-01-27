Europa cruise past Glacis United with 5-1 victory

Four minutes into the match and Europa, although not dominating possession, had already tested Under-21 keeper Harry Victor of Glacis United.

Europa were to play several minutes in those opening ten minutes without captain Moeuhli, who had received an elbow to the nose and required treatment to stop a nosebleed.

His absence was felt, with Europa unable to exert their authority in the match during those early moments, giving Glacis United some confidence which they carried forward.

One of the few matches in which the high winds and severe sweeping rain had not been present from kick-off, the Monday late-evening fixture was still to be a chilly affair. The match was never expected to produce a high-tempo contest, with Glacis United out of the running for the top six and setting their sights on an early end to the season unless they can put together a good cup run.

For Europa, however, the three points were crucial if they wished to keep pace with Mons Calpe and remain within touching distance of the top two.

It was from their third consecutive corner shortly after the fifteenth minute that a tap by Di Peidi Sanchez, just in front of the near post, diverted the ball enough to beat both keeper and defenders.

Glacis tried to respond but were met by a Europa side now content to dictate the tempo of the match. Short passes at the back slowed proceedings and allowed them to stamp their authority.

Aside from the goal, chances were few and far between. Victor was not really tested, while Lopez at the other end had a quiet start. Wasted corners and little in the way of a final pass meant the small number of spectators did not see another effort on goal until the 27th minute, when Europa sent an attempt into the empty southern stands.

Glacis did not arrive inside Europa’s penalty area until the half-hour mark, and even then with little danger posed.

On the 32nd minute, Vinet found space from a tight angle to smash the ball between keeper and post for Europa’s second. Adair could have made it three after 43 minutes but, with only the keeper to beat, saw his shot deflected over the bar for a corner.

Europa led 2–0 at half-time, although it could have been more, with Glacis not having caused much concern at the other end.

Europa added a third early in the second half to secure a comfortable lead. They were to add a fourth with 65 minutes played, Glacis United’s defence caught out of position as Adair beat his marker, paused, and slotted past Victor as the heavy rain began to play its role in the match.

Glacis searched for a goal almost immediately but struggled to find the final ball. Bakare eventually found the net with a beautifully curled, driven effort from outside the penalty area that beat an outstretched Lopez.

However, Europa struck their fifth just two minutes later with a lobbed ball over Victor by the recently introduced Landua, who was left unmarked to beat the keeper.

With still over a quarter of an hour of play left, the 5–1 scoreline was now a heavy burden for a Glacis side who, with three more matches left to play in the second round, were now looking at an early end to their season, the Rock Cup their only hope of extending it.

The rain intensified further, sweeping across the pitch as it signalled the severe weather warning that had been issued for the following morning. Glacis nearly added a second, forcing Lopez into a good save in the 83rd minute and again just two minutes later.

A torrential downpour eventually brought the match to its conclusion, with three additional minutes added to the clock.