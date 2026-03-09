Europa cruise to take all the points against Titans

Europa, having started with a win against Bavaria Hawks, took on Titans in the Women’s First Division Hockey League on Sunday morning.

Goals in the first and second quarters provided Europa with some breathing space to play their game against a resilient Titans side.

Europa dominated possession in the first two quarters, with their keeper not called into action throughout.

Pinned back into their half and with only a handful of opportunities to surge forward, Titans were forced into a tough defensive posture.

Limiting Europa to just two goals in the first half was already half the battle won, keeping them with a chance of making a comeback, difficult as that already seemed when the half-time whistle blew.

Notable was the presence of Seleen Celecia within Titans’ defensive ranks. The Titans player had represented the Gibraltar women’s national team the previous evening and had come off after receiving what many felt was an undeserved straight red card in the final minutes. Although she had left the pitch distraught and in tears, covering her face with her kit as she walked off, she pulled herself together to take part in the First Division hockey match the next morning, demonstrating her commitment to her club.

Europa came out strong in the second half, maintaining their momentum.

They were met with a disciplined formation and solid defending which kept them at bay for much of the third quarter, the first shot of the half coming towards the latter stages and well blocked by the Titans keeper.

Moments later, a scramble in front of goal led to a short corner. Titans defended well but were unable to stop Europa maintaining possession and forcing another short corner, from which they scored their third goal.

Titans struck back at the very final whistle of the quarter through a short corner. Humble in their league status, the scorer was heard saying, “We can celebrate now,” with another teammate quipping, “We can go now,” in reference to how they had been pinned back and only had a handful of chances to move forward. The goal came after Europa had a player sent off with a green card.

The final quarter saw Europa go down a player again after a yellow card. Titans, however, failed to capitalise on the opportunity and were instead forced to defend deep, having lost the momentum to step up when they had the advantage.

Ironically, it was Titans who then lost a player to a yellow card just as Europa returned to full strength and began attacking again.

A well-timed interception then saw Europa break free, using the space that had opened up to find their next goal and effectively put the match beyond Titans’ grasp.