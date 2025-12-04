Europa find Hound Dogs to be defensively stubborn to break

Europa 3-0 Hound Dogs

Europa and Hound Dogs were to kick off what is a long week of football, with matches played across the midweek as well as the weekend. With Europa looking to maintain their momentum within the top six, and Hound Dogs still unsettled in their debut season, expectations were firmly on a high-scoring Europa victory.

Although they secured all three points, Europa fell short of those expectations, with Hound Dogs proving to be far more stubborn defensively than anticipated.

Already leading 1–0 within the first ten minutes, Europa risked overconfidence costing them. Just moments after hitting the post in the eleventh minute, they gave away a corner at the other end, which saw Hound Dogs come close to equalising — a warning not to underestimate their opponents.

Europa responded with Parody coming close to scoring, forcing a block inside the six-yard box. They refocused and set about dominating possession, keeping things simple and patient as they searched for a second goal. Hound Dogs were very much with their backs to the wall, only venturing out of their half through long balls, though still making things difficult.

By the twentieth minute, Europa had seen two attempts saved and another two sent wide, with Hound Dogs holding on by the skin of their teeth.

Europa’s second goal arrived in the 23rd minute. A ball floated behind the defence to the far post found García unmarked. He controlled well and chose his spot past the keeper.

Europa nearly added a third just three minutes later through a great run from Vinet, whose attempt went just wide.

Hound Dogs struggled to find any rhythm in the first half-hour, with most of their forward moves quickly broken down.

Europa’s continued pressure in search of a third goal paid off in the 41st minute. A low diagonal cross from Vinet found Parody arriving centrally in the penalty area, and he calmly picked his spot.

It was once again one-way traffic from the start of the second half. Hound Dogs did try to get back into the match as the final twenty minutes approached, though this was only momentary.

By the 70th minute, Europa had not produced as many clear chances to extend their tally. They upped their tempo in the final stages but were ultimately denied, finishing the match without adding to their first-half goals.