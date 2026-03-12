Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Mar, 2026

Europa Foreshore listed as protected site 

By Chronicle Staff
12th March 2026

The coastline at Europa Point has been listed as a protected archaeological area under the Heritage and Antiquities Act 2018. 

The area, known as the Europa Foreshore, was included as a protected site by the Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, following consultation with the Heritage and Antiquities Advisory Council, the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, the Nature Conservancy Council and the Gibraltar National Museum. 

Scheduling gives the site protection against unauthorised disturbance, excavation, dumping, flooding and removal of archaeological finds, and subjects any works there to official consent and conditions. 

The site is described as the coastal area between Bleak Beach and Dead Man’s Beach, extending along the southern coastline of Gibraltar.  

The designated area follows the western cliff edge to the south of Bleak House Road, continues along the southern foreshore skirting the cliffs, and wraps around the Europa Point coastline to terminate just east of Dead Man’s Beach, in the vicinity of the Europa Promenade.  

The boundary excludes the domestic properties located at Straits View Terrace and adjoining residences, which are surrounded but not included within the scheduled area. 

