Sat 1st Feb, 2020

Europa sink Lincoln’s hopes of European club football this summer further into doubt

By Stephen Ignacio
1st February 2020

Lincoln Red Imps 0-2 Europa Europa secured themselves a healthy lead at the top of the table this Saturday with a 2-0 win over rivals Lincoln Red imps. The victory, their second this season opens up a gap of seven points between themselves and now third placed Lincoln Red imps, making it a near impossible...

