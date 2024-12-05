GBL leaders Europa Valmar drew first blood in the battle for the Richie Buchanan Trophy, taking the first leg of Wednesday’s final against Bavaria Blue Stars. It was a hard fought, low scoring, defensive tussle, won by EV’s defence in the last quarter.

BBS had a good start, going 8-0 up in 2 minutes, but were pegged back to 16-14 by the end of the quarter. Then, 22-18 up after 4 minutes of the second-half, before being hit by a 16-2 blitz in the next 5 minutes, which included four 3-pointers, and EV turned around 34-26 ahead.

BBS recovered in the third quarter to draw level 42-42 for the start of the fourth. EV were 48-46 up after 4 minutes but an 8-1 run in the next 5 minutes practically settled the match, the final score 59-53.

Andrew Yeats 20 and Mo El Yettefti 15 led the winners and Angel Guerrero 18 and Gabi Gomez 14 were best for the losers.

LEAGUE CUP COMPETITIONS REACHING CLIMAX

GABBA’s programme of League Cup competitions, traditionally played in autumn, are reaching a climax. Four of the 9 competitions have ended, but the others will be decided in the coming days.

BUCHANAN TROPHY FINALISTS

Europa Valmar and Bavaria Blue Stars, currently first and second in the League table after one round, have reached the final of the Richie Buchanan Trophy, following 2-0 wins in the best-of-three semi final series. The first leg of the final was played on Wednesday and the second leg is on Sunday (tip-off 12.00 noon).

Results:

Play-In:

Bayside 65 (Michael Rodriguez 23, Jamie Mesilio 12) - Hercules 63 (Carlos Rodriguez 18, Juan Rodriguez 12, Javi Marin 10);

Semi finals, 1st Leg:

Europa Valmar 80 (Mo El Yettefti 30, Andrew Yeats 22, Gustavo Guerra 10) - Bayside 68 (Mesilio 20, Rodriguez 17, Marek Litwa 10);

Bavaria Blue Stars 64 (Angel Guerrero 12, Alvaro Guzman 11) - RCA Bricklayers 54 (Callum Culross 25, Ian Yeats 20);

2nd Leg:

Europa Valmar 93 (Javi Guerra 23, El Yettefti 20, Marco O’Connor 14, Carter Newsome 13, Yeats 10) - Bayside 64 (Rodriguez 19, Balloqui 17);

Bavaria Blue Stars 65 (Guerrero 15, Guzman 13) - RCA Bricklayers 45 (David Demoko 20).

PLATE RESULTS:

Quarter-finals:

Hercules Reserves 56 (Angel Chozas 16) - Europa Valmar Fusion 40 (Ian Vinales 12);

Europa Valmar Reserves 91 (Newsome 37, Badr Boulaich 19, Ayman Sayah 10, Rhys Borge 10) - GibYellow Titans 46 (Vincent Baron 16, Arvin Francisco 11);

Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 93 (David Pacheco 20, Carlos Hidalgo 18, Sam Serra 14, Callum Baig 13) - GibYellow Beasts 57 (Jason Schwartz 13, Solomon Ojapah 12, David Demoko 11);

Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 50 (Alex Garcia 17, Adam Sobhi 14, Theo Dalmedo 11) - Bayside Reserves 44 (Kingsley Sylvester 14).

In the first semi final, Hercules Reserves (Jose Manuel Camacho 15, Juanma Cabrita 14) beat Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves (Carlos Hidalgo 14, David Pacheco 11) by 59 - 37.

They will meet the winner of the other semi final, played on Friday at 6:00 pm, between Europa Valmar Reserves and Bavaria Blue Stars Giants, in the final, scheduled to be played to the best-of-three, with the first 2 legs on Monday and Tuesday at 9:00 pm.

EUROPA VALMAR TAKE U18

Europa Valmar beat Bavaria Blue Stars by 58 - 42 in the second leg of the final to take the U18 League Cup, having won the first leg by exactly the same margin. Enrique Navarro hit a match-high 18 points, with team mates Marco O’Connor and Aitor Rebollo also on double figures with 15 and 10 points respectively. Nathan Vaughan was best for the losers with 12 points.

LIBERTY ROCKS LEAD U18 WOMEN

This competition is still in the Group phase, presently led by Liberty Rocks.

Results: Liberty Rocks 62 (Sheniah Efigenio 26, Daniela Martinez 22) - Europa Sky 55 (Nicola Barbara 22, Yasmin Asri Sarsri 13, Beau Reyes 12);

Med Fever 66 (Brylee Costa 37, Erin Berry 10) - Calpe Suns 58 (Rihanna King 18, Phoebe Reyes 15, Dua Tahiri 12)

U16 GOES TO THE WIRE

Bavaria Blue Stars came back from a three-points first leg defeat to Hercules Gators, registering a big win in the second to take the final of the U16 League Cup to the third and decisive match (Monday, 6:00 pm).

Results:

1st Leg: Hercules Gators 58 (Julius Wojniak 16, Jack Cassaglia 13, Youssef Laghrich 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars 55 (Oliver Lines 14, Jack Balban 12, Javi Andrews 12);

2nd Leg: Bavaria Blue Stars 71 (Lines 18, Kamran Sassani 14, Ben Lejeune 14, Andrews 12) - Hercules Gators 44 (Cassaglia 13).

BAVARIA BLUE STARS WIN U14

Bavaria Blue Stars had won the first leg of the final by a comfortable 67 - 48 scoreline but they had to dig deep to take the second leg by 46-38, and the U14 League Cup, against a plucky Europa Valmar outfit. Lejeune led the match with 24 points, well supported by Shae Felice with 14, while Shayla Reuben 12 and Jamie Attias 10 led Europa Valmar.

ALL SQUARE FOR U14 GIRLS

Bayside were comfortable first leg winners, downing Hercules Gators by 64 - 46 in a high scoring match, considering that it’s running clock at this level, and must have felt that the second leg would be theirs as well, but Hercules came back with great determination to win by 44-39 and take the final to the third leg, to be played on Friday at 6:00 pm.

Results:

1st Leg: Bayside 64 (Ella Savignon 19, Ava Perez 13, Erin Doherty 11, Maya Raineri 11, Isabella Garcia 11) - Hercules Gators 46 (Briella Bagu 16, Chloe Balban 13);

2nd Leg: Hercules Gators 44 (Bagu 18, Noa Aranzana 11) - Bayside 39 (Savignon 13, Perez 10).

HERCULES GATORS CLINCH U12

Hercules Gators clinched the U12 League Cup, beating Bayside 2-0, after holding off a very determined reaction from the latter in the last quarter of the second leg.

Results:

1st Leg: Hercules Gators 54 (Michael Cassaglia 25, Martin Salado 12) - Bayside 43 (George Bear 16);

2nd Leg: Hercules Gators 51 (Alex Trinidad 13, Martin Salado 12, Tomas Salado 12) - Bayside 47 (Bear 22, Neal Perez 12).

BAYSIDE TOO STRONG IN U12 GIRLS

Bayside were comfortable winners of the U12 League Cup, having been awarded a walkover by Europa Valmar who were unable to raise a team for the second leg, having lost the first by 56-31. Ava Perez led the scoring with 18 points, followed by team mates Erin Doherty on 17 and Rose Cocklan on 10 for the winners and Rafaella Falero-Manktelow with 15 for the losers.