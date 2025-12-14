The International Cricket Council (ICC) this weekend announced the Europe qualification pathway for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028, featuring three regional events to be staged across Cyprus, Denmark and Finland in 2026.

Gibraltar will face Scotland, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Norway, Romania, Serbia, and Türkiye in Denmark in July 2026, in the first step on the road to the 2028 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The qualification structure will see Europe’s 30 competing teams divided across the three events, with the top-performing sides progressing to the next phase of qualification.

Commenting on the announcement, Andy Wright, ICC’s Regional Development Manager – Europe said:

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 pathway will showcase the tremendous depth and development of cricket across Europe.

“We are delighted to partner with Cyprus, Denmark and Finland as hosts—three nations that have demonstrated strong commitment to growing the game. These events will deliver high-quality cricket and provide players with invaluable international experience.”

2026 Events:

Qualifier A | Cyprus | 16 – 23 May 2026 | Austria, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Guernsey, Jersey, Malta, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland

Qualifier B | Denmark | 8 – 15 July 2026 | Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Gibraltar, Hungary, Norway, Romania, Scotland, Serbia, Türkiye

Qualifier C | Finland | 14 – 21 August 2026 | Bulgaria, Czechia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Isle of Man, Israel, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain

Further information relating to fixtures, venues and match start times will be announced after the conclusion of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup in March next year. - source Gibraltar Cricket