Wed 22nd Jan, 2025

Sports

Eventual gold medalist only thing that halted Angry Chill from more success in Portugal

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd January 2025

After just a year since its official launch, the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club Angry Chill BJJ has continued its success on the international scene with another impressive display, further putting Gibraltar on the map.
This weekend, Luke Williamson of Angry Chill BJJ traveled to Lisbon, Portugal, to compete in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) European Championships.
“The IBJJF hosts several of the biggest BJJ tournaments in the world, and this year’s event marked the largest Jiu-Jitsu competition in European history, with over 6,000 competitors from across the globe,” explained an Angry Chill BJJ official.
Gibraltar’s participation, despite being announced late and finalized only a week before the competition, yielded positive results. Luke Williamson reached the semi-finals but was defeated by the eventual gold medalist.
“Since opening in January 2024, Angry Chill BJJ competitors have achieved success in various regional competitions, but this time, Luke decided to test himself on the biggest stage,” the spokesperson added.
“This opportunity was made possible thanks to sponsorship from Gamma Architects and Sanu Brunch & Co. Luke managed to win his first two matches, demonstrating his ability to compete at this level, before losing his third match to a more experienced opponent who went on to win the gold. This is just the beginning for Angry Chill BJJ, as we continue to represent Gibraltar on the international stage and develop this sport on the Rock.”
Since its launch, the club has seen a surge of interest in the sport, with both senior and junior competitors achieving success in international competitions. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is experiencing significant growth globally, a trend mirrored locally in Gibraltar. Club officials, after just one year of operation, have already indicated plans to relocate in the future to accommodate the growing interest in the sport and the increasing number of people wanting to join.

