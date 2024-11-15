Excitement builds for Netball World Youth Cup 2025 as draw ceremony approaches

The journey to the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 (NWYC2025) is set to reach a pivotal moment with the highly anticipated Draw Ceremony on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Hosted at the Wessex Lounge in Gibraltar Airport, the event will kick off at 8 p.m., marking a crucial milestone for fans and teams alike. With the media invited to attend and cover this major event, it will not only unveil the groupings for the 20 competing teams but also build momentum and excitement for Gibraltar’s role as host next year. Representatives from NWYC2025 Gibraltar, World Netball officials, sponsors, and officials from the Gibraltar Government will be in attendance to mark this historic moment in Gibraltar’s netball’s calendar.

The Netball World Youth Cup 2025, which will run from September 19–28, will bring together 20 elite teams from around the world. Pre-qualification spots have been awarded to New Zealand, Australia, England, and Fiji, who secured their places with top-four finishes at the last completed Youth Cup in 2017. Gibraltar, the 2025 host nation, also pre-qualifies. The remaining 15 spots have been filled by top teams from regional qualifiers held across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania. Africa’s contingent includes South Africa, Malawi, and Zambia; Asia is represented by Malaysia, Singapore, and Sri Lanka; from the Americas come Jamaica, Barbados, and Trinidad & Tobago; while Europe sends Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland; and Oceania brings Samoa, Tonga, and the Cook Islands. With such a strong global lineup, NWYC2025 promises to showcase young talent from diverse corners of the netball world.

In a step toward a greener future, World Netball (WN) and Net Zero Group (NZG) recently launched a Carbon Engagement Portal. This initiative, part of WN’s commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040, allows netball fans to measure, reduce, and share their personal carbon footprint. Users can log activities such as driving, flights, and home energy use and then pledge to reduce emissions through eco-friendly actions, including walking or cycling to games and practices. Upon completing their assessments, users can receive a personalised Climate Action Pledge, promoting their dedication to a sustainable lifestyle and inspiring others to join the movement. Fans can access the portal on World Netball’s website to make their pledges and join the community’s journey towards sustainability.

Further adding to the excitement in netball’s future, World Netball recently celebrated the Commonwealth Games Federation’s decision to include netball in the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Set to run from July 23 to August 2, 2026, these Games will mark the eighth consecutive inclusion of netball in the Commonwealth lineup, solidifying its popularity as a global sport. The Glasgow Games will focus on sustainability by utilizing existing sports venues and infrastructure, offering fans and athletes an unforgettable experience across an innovative, compact footprint in the city center. Dame Liz Nicholl, President of World Netball, expressed her joy at the decision: “We are thrilled that netball will be included in the next edition of the Commonwealth Games in Scotland. The support from fans around the world, as seen at Birmingham 2022 with over 150,000 tickets sold and 34.5 million viewers, reaffirms netball’s place in this prestigious event.”

As the netball world eagerly awaits the NWYC2025 Draw Ceremony and looks forward to the Commonwealth Games in 2026, it’s clear that the sport continues to capture the hearts of a growing global audience.