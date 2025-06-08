Expert on James Joyce visits Gibraltar to advise on Bloomsday
By Stuart Green In recent days, you may have seen a distinguished-looking Irish gentleman in various places around the town. Indeed, you may have even heard him speaking in any one of the nine languages in which he is fluent. The gentleman in question is Patrick Joseph Murphy, always known as ‘PJ’ in his native...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here