Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Features

Expert on James Joyce visits Gibraltar to advise on Bloomsday

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
8th June 2025

By Stuart Green In recent days, you may have seen a distinguished-looking Irish gentleman in various places around the town. Indeed, you may have even heard him speaking in any one of the nine languages in which he is fluent. The gentleman in question is Patrick Joseph Murphy, always known as ‘PJ’ in his native...

