Extension of St Martin’s School to add nine new classrooms
The Government has filed with the Town Planner a planning application to deliver nine new classrooms at St Martin’s School. This marks a 60% increase in classroom space from 15 to 24 rooms. Plans also include for associated supporting rooms for educational and staff use. The extension comes after an application for temporary premises in...
