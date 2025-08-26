Fair draws crowds with family fun and entertainment

The Gibraltar Fair opened last weekend at Victoria Stadium, it was officially inaugurated by the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, who was joined by Miss Gibraltar 2025 and representatives from the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group and Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The fair offers a wide range of rides priced at £3, catering to various age groups. Additional attractions will include tombolas, games, and stalls operated by local charitable organisations.

Food and drink is available on site, including the popular churros stand and the Family Pavilion, which is once again be run by Gibmedia Ltd. Entry to the Family Pavilion is free, and it will feature daily entertainment starting at 9pm.

The fair will run until Sunday, August 31.