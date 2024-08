Locals are tourists alike are enjoying the variety of rides and things to do at Gibraltar’s annual fair, presently on in the Rooke site.

The fair will run until Saturday, August 31 and rides are priced at £3.

The family Pavilion stage has live entertainment from local acts all week organised by GibMedia Ltd who are encouraging everyone to pop down and enjoy the tradition of fun at the fair. Admission to the Pavilion is free.