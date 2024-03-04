Faye Morse gets Six Star Medal

Gibraltar runner Faye Morse was to complete another major feat this past week obtaining her 6th star medal after completing the Tokyo Marathon with an official time of three hours thirty minutes.

The "Sixth Star" refers to the medal awarded to runners who have completed six major marathons. It's considered a significant achievement in the world of long-distance running. Participants must complete each marathon within a specified timeframe and register for the Six Star Finisher program to qualify for the medal.