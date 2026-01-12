Feetham and industry representatives to attend ICE 2026

The Government of Gibraltar and a Gibraltar delegation will attend ICE 2026, a global gaming industry trade show taking place in Barcelona from 19 to 21 January 2026.

The Minister with responsibility for Gaming in Gibraltar, Nigel Feetham, will attend ICE 2026 on behalf of the Government, alongside members of the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association and representatives from Gibraltar’s gaming, regulatory and digital asset sectors.

ICE provides a platform for regulators, operators, technology providers and policymakers to engage on the future of the gaming industry. Gibraltar’s presence reflects the Government’s stated commitment to maintaining Gibraltar’s position as a leading, well-regulated international centre for gaming, and to supporting innovation, investment and responsible growth in the sector.

Mr Feetham will use the event to meet industry leaders, and will also engage with existing licence holders and prospective operators to showcase Gibraltar’s regulatory framework, experienced workforce and business environment.

Commenting ahead of the event, Mr Feetham said: “ICE is a key event in the global gaming calendar, and Gibraltar’s attendance underlines our commitment to this important economic sector for Gibraltar. This is an opportunity to engage directly with industry leaders, promote Gibraltar’s strengths as a leading gaming jurisdiction, and ensure we continue to evolve the industry locally.”

Separately from ICE, Mr Feetham will, on his return, host the AI Futures Foresight Conference in Gibraltar, a conference for industry leaders focused on future-proofing Gibraltar through artificial intelligence.