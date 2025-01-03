Feetham looks ahead to 2025 objectives
Combatting money laundering, ensuring that large businesses contribute their fair share of tax and bolstering Gibraltar’s financial services will be a central focus for the year ahead, the Minister for Justice, Trade, Industry, and Taxation, Nigel Feetham KC has said. Mr Feetham said that while various “ambitious” objectives within his Ministries were achieved in 2024,...
