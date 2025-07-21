Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Félice’s First Under-18 Match Ends in Tough Defeat

By Stephen Ignacio
21st July 2025

Félice’s first match as Under-18 coach—since taking over the senior squad—proved to be a difficult one, particularly for the confidence of his team.
Facing one of the group favourites, Cyprus, Gibraltar was in for a tough contest, challenged to keep up with the physical pace and intensity of their opponents.
The match served as an opportunity for the head coach to assess the development of his younger players, while also keeping an eye on potential additions to the senior setup. Despite the defeat, there were positives to take away.
The first quarter was fast-paced. Although Gibraltar remained around ten points behind for most of the period, they put up a strong fight. The quarter ended with Gibraltar trailing by 14, but their confidence remained intact heading into the second.
In the second quarter, scoring remained slow for Gibraltar, and they again slipped to a 14-point deficit. However, they showed resilience and managed to reduce the gap to ten points. Only in the final seconds did Cyprus widen the lead once more. Two cleanly converted free throws saw Gibraltar end the half at 38-29—a minor confidence boost heading into the second half, though not enough to stop Cyprus’ growing momentum.
Cyprus turned up the intensity in the third quarter and began to show why they were considered group favourites. Gibraltar stalled in the 30s as Cyprus steadily extended their lead, ending the quarter ahead 63-39.
In the fourth, Cyprus continued to dominate, powering forward with increased confidence. Gibraltar could do little to stem the flow as Cyprus ran out comfortable 95-51 winners.
Playing in Tirana, Albania—where they will also face San Marino and Monaco—Gibraltar is set to take on San Marino on Monday afternoon (full report in our upcoming editions).
The day’s gap between matches provides a brief respite after the fast-paced and physical challenge that marked the start of their tournament campaign.

Most Read

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Azopardi says public mood has shifted amid concern over transparency in governance 

Fri 18th Jul, 2025

Local News

Governor hails Gib treaty agreement as ‘real triumph’ after complex negotiations 

Mon 21st Jul, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

CM tables motion rejecting audit report as biased, Azopardi responds with no confidence move 

Fri 18th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps announced no sale of tickets to public

21st July 2025

Sports
Olivia Lett takes fourth in criterium as Gibraltar cyclists wrap up Island Games

18th July 2025

Sports
Baglietto places fifth in tough Orkney half marathon

18th July 2025

Sports
Island Games squash

18th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025