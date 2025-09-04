Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Ferro Brace Guides Lynx to Confident

By Stephen Ignacio
4th September 2025

Lynx secured an important victory to continue their positive start to the season, defeating Europa 2–0 thanks to a first-half brace from Fraisito Ferro. Goals in the 12th and 39th minutes gave Lynx a solid foundation, and their disciplined defensive display in the second half ensured they took all three points, moving them up to third in the table after three matches.
The match began with Lynx showing greater attacking intent, pressing forward and creating early opportunities. Their efforts were rewarded in the 12th minute when Fraisito Ferro opened the scoring, finishing a well-worked move that highlighted Lynx’s sharper presence in the final third. Europa struggled to find their rhythm in the opening stages, often holding possession but failing to provide meaningful service into the box.
As the half progressed, Lynx continued to look the more threatening side in attack. Their second goal came from the penalty spot in the 39th minute after they forced Europa into a defensive error. Ferro stepped up confidently and converted the spot-kick to double Lynx’s lead, giving them a comfortable cushion heading into halftime.
Europa, last season’s third-placed finishers, came out for the second half with greater urgency, particularly in the final 20 minutes. They dominated possession for long spells but struggled to break down a disciplined Lynx backline. Their offensive play lacked the sharpness and precision needed to unlock the defence, with many promising attacks breaking down before reaching the final third.
Lynx, meanwhile, displayed a composure that had been missing in previous campaigns. Their defensive structure remained organised throughout, especially in the closing stages when Europa introduced Liam Walker for Binet in the last 12 minutes in a bid to change their fortunes. Walker was immediately involved, attempting to create openings by distributing the ball from midfield, but Lynx responded by dropping deeper and forming a defensive wall in front of their goal.
The match’s defining moment came in the 80th minute when Europa thought they had pulled a goal back. A ball delivered from the wing was met inside the six-yard box, and while the initial effort appeared to have crossed the line, Lynx goalkeeper Rea managed to gather it right on the line. Europa celebrated briefly before the assistant referee, well-positioned, signalled that the ball had not fully crossed, leaving Europa frustrated.
Tensions rose as Europa’s frustration grew. Their manager, Di Piedi, was booked for his protests, and moments later a promising run into the Lynx box ended with a foul called against them, further compounding their woes.
Lynx, showing resilience and maturity, were content to clear their lines in the final five minutes, forcing Europa to rebuild from deep and limiting their opportunities to mount a late comeback.
The victory was significant for Lynx, who now sit on six points from their first three matches, placing them third in the table. For a team that finished in the bottom half of the standings last season, this result represents a clear step forward. Their revamped squad appears to have developed stronger foundations, and their early performances suggest they could emerge as contenders for a top-six finish.
For Europa, the defeat is an early setback in their campaign to challenge for the top two places. With just three points from two matches, they will need greater consistency and sharper attacking play to replicate or improve upon last season’s third-place finish.
Lynx, on the other hand, will take confidence from this disciplined and efficient display. Ferro’s brace provided the platform, but it was the team’s structure, composure, and defensive resilience that ultimately secured a result that many will see as a statement of intent at this early stage of the season.

