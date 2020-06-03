FiFA joins in support against Racism
In its latest pronouncement against racism, under the head "Stop racism. Stop violence" the international football world governing body has supported calls against racism following the death of George Floyd. In a statement issued this week FIFA officials stated "FIFA fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of...
