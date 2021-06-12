Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 12th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Finland edge out Denmark after Christian Eriksen collapse halts Euro 2020 tie

By Stephen Ignacio
12th June 2021

By PA Sport Staff
Finland marked their arrival at a first international tournament with a 1-0 win over Denmark in Copenhagen, where the match had been suspended just before half-time after Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed and was taken to hospital.

The former Tottenham playmaker had suddenly dropped to the ground at the Parken Stadium as he ran back from the Finland penalty area, leaving players from both teams in clear distress.

English referee Anthony Taylor immediately called medics on to the pitch and Eriksen underwent prolonged treatment, with compressions performed on the chest of the Denmark midfielder before he was taken to hospital for further treatment.

It had been a bright opening by the hosts in the Group B fixture, with Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky saving from Jonas Wind and then a header from Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Eriksen tested Hradecky again in the 18th minute with a drive from the edge of the penalty area, which forced Hradecky into another diving stop.

Finland threatened when Norwich forward Teemu Pukki, now recovered from ankle ligament damage suffered at the end of the Sky Bet Championship campaign, looked to break away from Simon Kjaer.

The Denmark captain appeared to pull back Pukki, but English referee Anthony Taylor was not interested and waved play on.

Shortly before half-time, the match was then suspended after Eriksen collapsed.

The Inter midfielder was eventually taken away on a stretcher for further assessment at hospital, where his condition was said to have stabilised.

UEFA confirmed players from both sides requested the Group B fixture be finished on Saturday evening, restarting at 08.30pm local time (1930BST).

After both sets of teams were applauded back on to the pitch, the remaining five minutes of the first half were played out at a low tempo ahead of a short half-time break.

Denmark substitute Mathias Jensen, who had replaced Eriksen, fired a shot over from the edge of the penalty area early in the second half.

Finland took the lead in the 58th minute when Bayer Leverkusen forward Joel Pohjanpalo headed past Kasper Schmeichel, who could not keep the ball out.

Denmark made a double change shortly after the hour mark as Andreas Skov Olsen and Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard replaced captain Kjaer and Wind.

The hosts were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute when Yussuf Poulsen was brought down by a sliding challenge from Paulus Arajuuri, with contact from the defender’s knee appearing minimal.

Hojbjerg, though, saw his spot-kick saved as Hradecky dived low to his left.

Vestergaard sent in a low cross through the six-yard box, but Skov Olsen was denied by a saving tackle from Finland’s Robin Lod as there was to be no fairytale ending for Denmark.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

Cross-border association suggests separate channels for passport stamps

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Officials mull border management in case of no treaty on movement

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Govt changes travel rules to include pre-arrival Covid tests

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Kieffer Moore to the rescue as Wales hit back to snatch draw against Switzerland

12th June 2021

Sports
Christian Eriksen receives CPR after collapsing during Denmark-Finland game

12th June 2021

Sports
Roberto Mancini praises Italy for handling pressure well to win Euro 2020 opener

12th June 2021

Sports
Italy launch Euro 2020 campaign with comfortable victory over Turkey

12th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021