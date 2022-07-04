Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Jul, 2022

Fire Safety Officer completes fire auditors course

By Chronicle Staff
4th July 2022

Local firefighter Dwayne Trinidad successfully completed the Fire Auditors Course from the UK Fire Service College.

The level three certificate comprises of six units to support the development and accreditation of Fire Safety Officers.

Unites within the course included identifying and reporting hazards and risks associated with fire in simple premises, assessing risks associated with fire in simple premises, ensuring measures are in place to protect people from fire in simple premises.

Reviewing matters relating to fire protection systems in simple premises, planning and gathering evidence for the purpose of fire safety regulation in simple premises and visiting premises for the purpose of fire safety regulation were also included within the course.

“With the ever-increasing challenges and demands in fire safety, this course provides L/ff Trinidad with a great foundation to identify and assess risks in different buildings and events and apply the necessary preventive and protective measures,” the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service said.

“This is in addition to other roles and responsibilities in the field of Fire Investigation and Command Support.”

