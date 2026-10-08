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Thu 8th Oct, 2026

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Features

First Cancer Relief Coffee Crawl held as part of Biggest Coffee Morning

Volunteers serving during the Big Coffee Morning. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
8th October 2026

Cancer Relief launched its first Coffee Crawl as part of this year’s Biggest Coffee Morning, giving coffee lovers in Gibraltar the opportunity to visit local cafés while raising funds for the charity. 

Throughout the past week, donors who spent £12 received a Coffee Crawl passport and exclusive mug that afforded them one complimentary hot drink at each participating venue. 

The passport allowed participants to collect a stamp at every venue they visited. Those who collected at least four different stamps were entered into the Coffee Crawl raffle for the chance to win a prize. 

Participating establishments included Brunch It, Costa Coffee, Europa Point Café, My Wines, PizzaExpress, Risso’s Daily, The Portuguese Nata, The Queen’s Picturehouse and Eatery, and Wagamama. 

Coffee Crawl packages were available from September 23 through Cancer Relief’s mug pop-up collection points, Resilience Group at Eurocity and the Cancer Relief Centre on South Barrack Road. 

The initiative was held in partnership with Ramparts and Resilience Group. 

Cancer Relief said the Coffee Crawl was intended to give people an opportunity to discover local cafés, spend time with friends, family or colleagues and support the charity’s essential services. 

The Coffee Crawl culminated in Cancer Relief’s Biggest Coffee Morning on October 2 at Calpe Rowing Club, which ran from 10am to 2pm, with a large number of attendees. 

The Biggest Coffee Morning was separate from the Coffee Crawl passport and stamp collection. 

Cancer Relief also encouraged people hosting their own Coffee Morning to make use of its free event materials, including bunting, posters, colouring sheets, a QR code and cake flags. 

Funds raised through the Coffee Crawl and Coffee Morning will support Cancer Relief’s services. 

Gallery by Johnny Bugeja

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