First Gibraltar Covid-19 patient receives all-clear

The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Gibraltar has now received the all-clear.

The patient tested negative in two separate tests which were carried out over two different days.

The all-clear has been given by the medical authorities in Gibraltar after going through the standard procedures.

There are still 63 persons in self-isolation, of whom 38 have been tested and returned negative results and a further 13 are awaiting results.

The patient is now free to end self-isolation and resume a normal life.

The Government of Gibraltar said it was grateful to the individual for following all the advice and procedures suggested by the medical authorities.