First road race limited to 84 runners
Eight-four runners will be allowed to participate in the next road race organised by the GAAA. The numbers, although larger than the last races organised by the association which limited numbers to 75 still falls short of the over 100 plus runners which the 2019/20 season saw participating. The standalone 5km race which will take...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here