First round complete as Gibraltar Netball's Four divisions rested for Easter

Gibraltar netball saw its first round of league competitions come to a close ahead of the Easter break.

After seven rounds, Marble Arc and Eastgate are in pole position in Division One with 33 points each, with Marble Arc holding the better goal difference.

In third place are Fruitshooters, with Bavaria close behind, biting at their heels.

The sport has once again felt the impact this season of not having a dedicated home in the same way as other core sports in Gibraltar.

Despite having hosted a Youth World Cup on the Rock and attracted numerous Europe Netball tournaments, and still being the second largest sport in Gibraltar behind football, facility allocation continues to limit its growth. The sport remains relegated to a smaller share of venues such as the Tercentenary Sports Hall, often relying on school facilities. This reduces its exposure and limits spectator attendance.

Still without a permanent home, the sport—despite having four main divisions, more than any other locally—has continued to maintain its youth programmes. Just before the Easter break, Gibraltar netball teams participated in 36 matches in under one week against visiting schools from the UK.

Notably, the local association has built a strong reputation in the UK, with teams continuing to return to the Rock due to the high level of competition and the security Gibraltar offers. A policy of only providing matches for teams staying in Gibraltar and participating in Rock-based tours has also delivered economic benefits, with visiting teams funding their own trips. This stands in contrast to some other local associations that cover accommodation and transport costs to attract visiting teams.

The sport has also continued its policy which sees players developing through the ranks and working their their age-categories.

With recruitment high across all categories, various youth leagues are being played with players maintaining themselves within their age-categories. This once again in contrast to other associations who have boosted their numbers through the use of players from lower age-groups boosting the numbers in higher age-grades. Something which has added to some of the allocation issues which have been seen in recent years.

The Gibraltar Netball League resumes after the short Easter break, with players also turning their attention to preparations for international competitions.

With Gibraltar currently ranked 20th in the world rankings, the stakes are higher. Gibraltar will be aiming to find a pathway into major competitions such as the Netball World Cup, where breaking into the top tier would set a significant benchmark for the sport.