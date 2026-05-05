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Tue 5th May, 2026

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First speakers announced for Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2026

By Chronicle Staff
5th May 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the first 14 authors confirmed for the 2026 Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival, which will take place from November 9 to 16.

The event, organised on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, will feature a programme covering topics including politics, travel, music, health, sport, crime and literary fiction.

Among the speakers is Dr Alastair Santhouse, who will present No More Normal, focusing on mental health and everyday human experiences.

Dr Ali Bahaijoub, Vice Chairman of the British–Morocco Society, will present Western Sahara Conflict, examining the history and dimensions of the ongoing dispute.

Anne Sebba will present The Women Orchestra of Auschwitz: A Story of Survival, while Arturo Pérez-Reverte will discuss his books Enviado Especial and Misión en París in Spanish.

Christopher Lloyd will present The Story of Gibraltar, a timeline highlighting 100 moments in Gibraltar’s history, aimed at both adults and children.

Clover Stroud will present The Giant on the Skyline, alongside other works, and Ella McCrystal will discuss Wounded Warrior Wisdom: From Child Abuse to Self-Love and Healing.

Khaleda Popal, former captain of the Afghan women’s national team, will speak about My Beautiful Sisters, which won the 2025 Sports Book of the Year.

Joanne Harris will present Vianne and her forthcoming book Sleepers in the Snow, due to be published in October 2026.

Other speakers include Leslie Cavendish, who will share stories from The Cutting Edge, Dr Meenal Viz, who will discuss The Power of Protest in healthcare, and Petroc Trelawny, presenting Trelawny’s Cornwall.

Richard Garcia will speak on the impact of the Second World War on Gibraltar’s civilian population, and Sally Baker will address health and wellbeing themes from The Getting of Resilience from the Inside Out.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “This year’s Literary Festival line up is already diverse and will have a wide reach to varied audiences in Gibraltar and beyond. My thanks to the Festival Team working hard to organise the 2026 Festival, and of course, to the Festival sponsors. We are all working towards ensuring the 2026 event is as good if not better than last years.”

Further information is available from the Festival Director via telephone on +350 20047309, by email at info@culture.gi, or online at gibraltarliteraryfestival.gi.

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