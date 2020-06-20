Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 20th Jun, 2020

First tentative steps for Gibraltar Rugby

By Stephen Ignacio
20th June 2020

Gibraltar Rugby took its first tentative steps towards resuming its activities under the watchful eye of some of its top operational officials. The Safe Return to Play saw, quiet aptly, some of its youngest members returning the field at the Europa Sports Complex this Saturday morning. Gibraltar Rugby have only this season started their new...

