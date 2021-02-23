Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Five handy haggling tips for home buyers

Generic stock photo of a couple outside their new home. See PA Feature FINANCE Homebuyer Haggling. Picture credit should read: iStock/PA. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FINANCE Homebuyer Haggling.

By Press Association
23rd February 2021

By Vicky Shaw
Many people feel nervous about the idea of haggling – and for some it could be preventing them from getting money off what is likely to be their biggest ever expense: their home.

Three in 10 homeowners did not try to negotiate any money off their current property, missing out on huge potential savings, according to Barclays.

A fear of losing the property, not wanting to upset the seller, and the desire to get the notoriously stressful buying process over and done with are among common reasons why buyers are put off haggling, the research found.

Rob Smith, head of behavioural finance at Barclays, says first-time buyers in particular may find the idea of haggling difficult.

“Buying your first home is a particularly emotionally-laden experience, and combined with having no prior experience of the process, it’s unsurprising that younger homeowners find it tough,” says Smith. “However, if your aim is paying the lowest price possible, then there are a couple of top tips which could help you along the way.”

Curious to know what they are? Here are some home-buying haggling tips from Barclays…

1. Do your research
Nowadays, there are many tools that provide you with a lot of information – so do extensive research. Check how long the property has been on the market for. Be armed with information, as well as questions or issues you want to raise.

2. Understand your competition
Potential interest from any other buyers may affect the dynamics between buyers and sellers. Try and understand the mindset and emotions of the seller, and perhaps how keen they are to sell.

3. Be realistic
Perhaps that kitchen island or bi-folding doors might tempt you to stretch your budget a little bit more, but know your financial limits.

4. Communicate well
Face-to-face meetings are an easy way to communicate – but in the current pandemic, these are not easy to arrange, unless they are done virtually.

Not meeting face-to-face may have advantages though, as it may help you disconnect emotionally from the transaction and reduce feelings of confrontation. You could keep notes of conversations to keep on top of where you’re at.

5. Be patient
If you can, allow yourself the time you need to feel happy with your offer – you don’t want to feel pressured or ultimately regret anything. Remember, no matter how much you love this property, if you miss out this time, there may be another you’ll love even more.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Man who broke partner’s jaw jailed for three and half years

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Cassaglia appeals GHA bullying case before Supreme Court

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Three more virus deaths confirmed as Gib poised to receive next batch of vaccines

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Local News

Police recover lifeless body of man found in bay off Detached Mole

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Local News

Four injured in ship explosion, two transferred to Seville burns unit

Sat 20th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
How to bring the ceramics trend into your home

23rd February 2021

Features
How did NASA's Martian rover come to land in a crater named after a tiny Balkan village?

23rd February 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

23rd February 2021

Features
Breast cancer survivor raises funds for Bosom Buddies

22nd February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021