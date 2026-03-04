Five hernia patients to receive surgery after Bassadone Automotive Group initiative

Bassadone Automotive Group raised £792 with the Christmas staff raffle, which paid for five hernia operations at the Masanga Hospital in Sierra Leone via the charity Action4Schools.

“Since Hernia is a very common operable surgical condition, our cases are mostly impoverished farmers, miners who are involved in hard labour for their families. They carry the condition for many years mostly due to lack of funding for surgery,” said Dr Alie from the hospital.

“For these farmers and miners, a hernia is more than just a pain, it is a ticking time bomb that threatens both their life and their livelihood.”

“Without this surgery, the heavy lifting they do every day whether in their farms or in the mines to feed their families could suddenly turn into a life-threatening emergency if the hernia becomes incarcerated (does not reduces again).”

“By removing that danger, morbidity and mortality is reduced and we are saving a life. We are saving that family from a lifetime of hardship, giving a father or mother the strength to return to work safely and provide for their children once again.”

To donate or set up a direct debit or standing order these are the necessary payment details:

Action4schools-Sierra Leone

NatWest Bank, GIBRALTAR

Account 48084352 – Sort Code 60-60-60