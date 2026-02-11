Five teams apply for licences for women's league

The Gibraltar FA has seen five local clubs apply for licences to participate in next seasons Gibraltar Women's Football League.

Lions Gibraltar is expected to return to the league having dropped out this season. With the GFA Girls also likely to participate once again the league should see six teams playing next season adding to the fixture list and competitiveness in the league.

Among the newcomers will be FCB Magpies, who would be debuting in the league if they were to receive a licence.

The other teams are Mons Calpe SC, College 1975 FC, Lions Gib FC and Lynx FC.

Application will be assessed by the Gibraltar FA's Club Licensing Unit with licenses to be awarded in May 2026.

In the mean's league all twelve clubs currently playing in the league have applied for licences. However, the most notable application is that of Manchester 62 who only last week failed to meet licensing criteria with respect to "payables" and were once again sanction with a six point deduction.