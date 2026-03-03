Flight cancellations leave Gibraltar holidaymakers stranded in Dubai after attacks

Holidaymakers from Gibraltar and locals living in Dubai are reeling from Iranian strikes in the region, which are in retaliation to US and Israeli attacks.

People holidaying in the area who call Gibraltar home are searching for a safe way to return and concerned about further strikes in the area.

Nic Liam, who works at Entain in Gibraltar, is with her family in Dubai and described how it was “surreal” to hear “loud bangs” and emergency alerts.

Ms Liam is on holiday with her family and toddler has followed advice to remain inside their 19th floor apartment. They have extended their apartment stay after their travel insurance would not cover the delay.

She told the Chronicle how she was fearful for her family.

“We were actually out on a family boat trip when all the news started coming through,” Ms Liam said.

“On the way back, we passed the Palm and could see smoke from the Fairmont and debris on fire in the sky.”

“We went straight back to the apartment and that’s when the fear really kicked in, especially with our two-year-old with us.”

“The loud bangs continued through the night.”

“When the emergency alerts went off on our phones, we packed a small ‘go bag’ for the baby and ourselves, but we didn’t even know where we would go if we had to leave.”

“That felt very exposing.”

The family have not left the apartment since then, but they have been able to get food delivered and they have all they need.

Ms Liam said the focus was keeping her son “safe and happy… Making sure he doesn’t understand what’s happening around him,” he said.

The family, who moved to Gibraltar in 2012, are sharing the apartment with two friends.

“We registered with the Irish, German and British authorities,” Ms Liam said.

“The German and British governments have been in touch with our friends with useful information. Unfortunately, our family haven’t heard back from the Irish embassy despite registering and emailing.”

“We also checked the Gibraltar government website to see if there was guidance for residents but couldn’t find anything specific, and the UK link they shared only applies to British passport holders.”

Their flight home was cancelled by British Airways and the family has “had very little support from them”.

“We’ve had to extend our Airbnb at our own cost and it’s been expensive trying to call and rebook each time flights are cancelled,” she said.

“We’re lucky we’ve been able to afford to do that.”

“Friends of ours in a hotel spent the night in a basement with their baby, which must have been incredibly stressful.”

While they may be 8,000km away from Gibraltar, they are not alone and have been receiving a lot of support from home.

“Family and friends in Gibraltar have been constantly checking in. It’s scary for them, so we’re doing our best to reassure everyone that we’re safe,” she said.

“My colleagues at Entain have also been incredible. Even though I’m here on holiday with my family, they’ve been checking in every few hours and making sure we have what we need.”

“People in the gaming community have even been connecting us with local contacts to help if needed.”

“Sleep has been hard to come by, especially that first night, but at least we’re not alone.”

“We know people are thinking of us.”

“We’re not injured and not in immediate danger, but when you can see and hear what’s happening, you’re very aware that you don’t know where the next strike might land.”

The family have gone from “finishing what had been a really lovely family holiday with friends” to “something very different very quickly”.

Right now, the group are hoping for calm and finding the safest way to get home.

A Dubai resident for 16 years, local man Paul Ignacio said it had been a tense few days, but that he feels confident that the country is protecting civilians and showing restraint.

Mr Ignacio added that businesses are trying to continue as usual with the precautionary measures taking place.