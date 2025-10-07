Floral cart installed in Main Street as part of pilot greening project

A floral cart has been placed in Main Street, in front of the Parliament Building, as part of a pilot project carried out jointly by the Department of the Environment and the Technical Services Department.

The cart was manufactured by Selina Ltd, with plants supplied by Greenarc.

The initiative was introduced by the Minister for the Environment, John Cortes, who was inspired by similar floral carts in the Covent Garden area of London.

Dr Cortes said the plan is to install more carts in different parts of the city as part of a wider greening and beautification project currently being developed, provided they are respected by the public.