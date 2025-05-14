Former gaming boss handed one-year prison term for contempt of court
The former chief executive of gaming company Mansion (Gibraltar) Ltd was sentenced to a year in prison for contempt of court on Wednesday. Karel Christian Mañasco, 44, was not in court to hear the sentence and Chief Justice Anthony Dudley issued a bench warrant for his arrest, although he currently resides in Spain. The decision...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here