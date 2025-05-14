Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Former gaming boss handed one-year prison term for contempt of court

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
14th May 2025

The former chief executive of gaming company Mansion (Gibraltar) Ltd was sentenced to a year in prison for contempt of court on Wednesday. Karel Christian Mañasco, 44, was not in court to hear the sentence and Chief Justice Anthony Dudley issued a bench warrant for his arrest, although he currently resides in Spain. The decision...

