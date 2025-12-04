Forty Years of bringing memories to its members

Forty years of competition, events, challenges, laughs, smiles and tears came to the forefront as Special Olympics Gibraltar officially opened its 40th Anniversary Exhibition at the Gustavo Bacarisa Gallery this Tuesday.

The official opening saw members of Parliament from both sides of the House present. Among them were Ministers Christian Santos, Joe Bossano and Leslie Bruzon, along with Opposition members Edwin Reyes, Damon Bossino and Giovanni Origo. Notably present was Samantha Sacramento, who during her tenure in office helped catapult the association to the forefront of the community.

Although the exhibition was scheduled to be officially opened by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, a last-minute change saw Minister Christian Santos read out a message from Mr Picardo as the association — and, significantly, its founder Annie Risso — were paid tribute.

Past and present Special Olympics athletes, members of the media, families, coaches and a long list of local supporters attended the opening as Special Olympics Gibraltar’s forty-year history on the Rock was brought together for all to see.

From trophies to medals, dressage uniforms and old cameras, the exhibition displayed a wide array of memorabilia. Hundreds of articles telling the story of athletes’ successes and achievements adorned the walls of the gallery’s main rooms.

As Mr Picardo described them, “Special Olympics Gibraltar has set an example to the community” of what can be achieved. For many years their successes have inspired many, lifting the association’s reputation within the community — something clearly reflected in the stories displayed across the Gustavo Bacarisa Gallery.

From humble beginnings, the association and its athletes have travelled across the globe, flying the Gibraltar flag and returning home with medals.

There was no shortage of stories shared on Tuesday as guests recalled the memories the association had created for its members. From snowy hilltops where athletes competed in Winter Games to the sunshine and exotic cultures experienced abroad, the formation of Special Olympics Gibraltar laid the foundations for treasured moments where none had existed before.

Annie Risso — who received well-deserved tributes from Ministers, Eurasia Special Olympics representatives and invited guests — humbly reflected on the work done and described the exhibition as a “dream come true.” Yet it was the many dreams realised by the athletes themselves that resonated most strongly: stories of achievements born from humble beginnings, at a time when nothing existed to provide such inclusivity within the community.

That inclusivity continues to grow today, and Special Olympics Gibraltar has firmly found its place within Gibraltar’s community, filled with respect and pride for its achievements.