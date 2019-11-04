Four Gibraltarians finished New York Marathon
Gibraltar runner Charles Savignon was to complete the New York marathon in just over three hours finishing with a 3:02.35 finish. He was also joined by Juan Luis Duarte who completed in 3:15:15. Other runners who took part were Peter Ruck who finished in 3:56:14 and Janina Hahnloser who finished in 4:08:46. Savignon finished with...
