Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Four internationals, two sports, one stadium

Photo by Stephen Ignacio. Drawings courtesy of AKS Architects.

By Stephen Ignacio
11th February 2026

Europa Sports Stadium will become the focal point of four international events in March, as both football and rugby host respective internationals across senior, women’s and youth levels.
The international action gets underway with the Gibraltar women’s national football team opening their home campaign in the World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria. It will be the first time Gibraltar’s women compete in a qualifying group with a potential route to the World Cup. The match against Bulgaria will take place on March 3, with a 7pm kick-off.
Football will then momentarily take a back seat as rugby returns to the international stage, with Gibraltar hosting Sweden in a friendly on March 21. As previously reported in this newspaper, the fixture will provide a stern test for Gibraltar, with Sweden ranked in the second tier of European rugby and boasting a long-standing tradition in the sport.
Just five days later, Gibraltar’s men’s football national team will face what is expected to be their biggest challenge under the guidance of head coach Scott Wiseman. The first leg of the Nations League play-offs will see Gibraltar host Latvia on March 26, with a 6pm kick-off.
Having failed to win their Nations League group, topped by San Marino, Gibraltar must now overcome Latvia to secure possible promotion to League C. Latvia, meanwhile, will be fighting to retain their place in League C following a difficult campaign.
The month concludes with Gibraltar’s men’s U21 side facing Bulgaria the following day in their European Championship qualifying group. While Gibraltar suffered a 3–0 defeat away to Bulgaria in September, a previous encounter in Gibraltar in 2022 ended in a 1–1 draw in U21 European Championship qualifying.

Most Read

Local News

Duty-free allowances to change under new treaty rules

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Tech issues resolved after airfield closed affecting all morning flights

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Local News

Property market realigns as total deal value falls and residency pause weighs on confidence 

Mon 9th Feb, 2026

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: The Rookery

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Corporate 5-a-side Charity tournament this Thursday

11th February 2026

Sports
Cricket in collaboration with Hindu Community to set March World Cup vibes

11th February 2026

Sports
More records and medals in Spain for youth runners

11th February 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby set for its next international as they prepare for Sweden in March

10th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026