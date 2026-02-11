Four internationals, two sports, one stadium

Europa Sports Stadium will become the focal point of four international events in March, as both football and rugby host respective internationals across senior, women’s and youth levels.

The international action gets underway with the Gibraltar women’s national football team opening their home campaign in the World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria. It will be the first time Gibraltar’s women compete in a qualifying group with a potential route to the World Cup. The match against Bulgaria will take place on March 3, with a 7pm kick-off.

Football will then momentarily take a back seat as rugby returns to the international stage, with Gibraltar hosting Sweden in a friendly on March 21. As previously reported in this newspaper, the fixture will provide a stern test for Gibraltar, with Sweden ranked in the second tier of European rugby and boasting a long-standing tradition in the sport.

Just five days later, Gibraltar’s men’s football national team will face what is expected to be their biggest challenge under the guidance of head coach Scott Wiseman. The first leg of the Nations League play-offs will see Gibraltar host Latvia on March 26, with a 6pm kick-off.

Having failed to win their Nations League group, topped by San Marino, Gibraltar must now overcome Latvia to secure possible promotion to League C. Latvia, meanwhile, will be fighting to retain their place in League C following a difficult campaign.

The month concludes with Gibraltar’s men’s U21 side facing Bulgaria the following day in their European Championship qualifying group. While Gibraltar suffered a 3–0 defeat away to Bulgaria in September, a previous encounter in Gibraltar in 2022 ended in a 1–1 draw in U21 European Championship qualifying.