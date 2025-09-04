Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Four new civilians join Gibraltar’s Economic Crime Unit

Photo by PA.

By Chronicle Staff
4th September 2025

Four new civilians join Gibraltar’s Economic Crime Unit

Four new civilian staff have joined the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) this week, beginning their induction programme as the first stage of their professional development.

In the coming months, they will undertake secondments with key stakeholders, including the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, to gain additional training and experience.

The Government of Gibraltar has strengthened the ECU over the past 18 months to its highest staffing levels since it was established. This has included the recruitment of a dedicated Crown Counsel and three civilian financial investigators, the appointment of a former Chief Inspector as a consultant, and the addition of a specialist accountant.

The recruitment of the four new civilian staff will also provide development opportunities for colleagues in the public sector.

The investment is intended to complement the work of police officers within the unit. While investigations into economic crime remain a core policing function, the civilian staff will enhance the team’s capability.

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, said: “This latest civilian recruitment strengthens the Economic Crime Unit’s resources to tackle economic crime. As I announced in my July Budget speech, we are continuing to expand civilian support within the Unit wherever possible, including by training and developing existing public sector workers rather than relying solely on external recruitment.”

“This approach also reinforces our commitments to the FATF and the European Commission, ensuring strong safeguards against the misuse of Gibraltar’s financial system.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Sir Keir Starmer and Pedro Sanchez to boost UK/Spain trade cooperation in London meeting

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sanchez praises Starmer for leadership on Gib deal as UK and Spain relaunch ‘old friendship’

Wed 3rd Sep, 2025

Local News

Unite postpones strike and will ballot members after agreement with Govt 

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Enforcement action taken to recover outstanding tax arrears

Tue 2nd Sep, 2025

Local News

Chief Minister welcomes UCLA Jewish students to Gibraltar

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron introduces UAV capability after joint training

4th September 2025

Local News
Rare Gibraltar snail discovery makes international magazine cover

4th September 2025

Local News
Last call for national honours nominations

4th September 2025

Local News
Unite postpones strike and will ballot members after agreement with Govt 

4th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025