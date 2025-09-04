Four new civilians join Gibraltar’s Economic Crime Unit

Four new civilian staff have joined the Economic Crime Unit (ECU) this week, beginning their induction programme as the first stage of their professional development.

In the coming months, they will undertake secondments with key stakeholders, including the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, to gain additional training and experience.

The Government of Gibraltar has strengthened the ECU over the past 18 months to its highest staffing levels since it was established. This has included the recruitment of a dedicated Crown Counsel and three civilian financial investigators, the appointment of a former Chief Inspector as a consultant, and the addition of a specialist accountant.

The recruitment of the four new civilian staff will also provide development opportunities for colleagues in the public sector.

The investment is intended to complement the work of police officers within the unit. While investigations into economic crime remain a core policing function, the civilian staff will enhance the team’s capability.

The Minister for Justice, Nigel Feetham, said: “This latest civilian recruitment strengthens the Economic Crime Unit’s resources to tackle economic crime. As I announced in my July Budget speech, we are continuing to expand civilian support within the Unit wherever possible, including by training and developing existing public sector workers rather than relying solely on external recruitment.”

“This approach also reinforces our commitments to the FATF and the European Commission, ensuring strong safeguards against the misuse of Gibraltar’s financial system.”