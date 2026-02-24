Four Wins On The Road - One Defeat At Home

That was the summary of last weekend’s participation in the Cadiz League, with 2 of the wins closing the scoresheet, which, in accordance with the regulations of this competition, is what happens when the difference in the scores reaches or passes 50 points.

FULL RESULTS

JUNIOR MEN (u18): UB Jerez 60 - GABBA 77 (Javi Felice 24, Kingsley Sylvester 20, Marco O’Connor 11, Javi Andrews 10) [19-17; 13-23; 14-21; 14-16].

GABBA have improved considerably since their home match against UB Jerez, played in La Linea 6 weeks ago, when they squandered a 24 points’ lead to record their only defeat in the second phase of the competition. They are more focussed and were clearly raring to go and win this time. The hosts edged an evenly fought first quarter and increased their lead to 7 in the opening minute of the second quarter, but our boys reacted to lead by 40-32 at the break. They kept up the pressure in the third quarter to go 15 up (61-46) at the end, and were in control in the last quarter, content to trade baskets, grabbing an important win which leaves them needing to win one of their last remaining two matches to top Group 3 and reach the quarter-finals.

CADETE (u16 boys): Chiclana 32 - GABBA 83 (Jake Canepa 20, Shae Felice 20, Jaydan Pareja 15, Ben Lejeune 14) [9-20; 9-10; 12-20; 2-33].

GABBA had beaten this team by 16 in the first round at the TSH, so this huge win was unexpected. The hosts only offered any kind of resistance in the second quarter, and were 20 down (32-52) with 8 minutes to play, but GABBA went on the rampage, hitting a 31-0 blitz.

CADETE (u16 girls): San Fernando 42 - GABBA 51 (Briella Bagu 22, Erin Doherty 13) [12-17; 9-6; 8-11; 13-17]

This was expected to be a comfortable match, the first round match having thrown up a 31 points’ win, but GABBA could only muster 6 players and had to fight hard to win. The hosts actually managed to draw level (23-23) at the start of the third quarter, but our girls kept their heads and went on to register a win in the last match of the second round. They finish second in Group A, and have home advantage in the quarter-finals, where they will face Xerez CD, third from Group B, on the weekend of 8 March.

INFANTIL (u14 boys): GABBA 31 - Mergablo Conil 72 [15-17; 2-22; 8-19; 6-14].

Up against one of the three strongest teams in the competition, our boys held their own in the first period, their best spell coming in the first quarter when they fought back from 6-13 down after 4 minutes to lead 15-13. Sadly, they were then overwhelmed by Conil’s full-court press and only scored two more points until half-time. To their credit, they never hung their heads against a manifestly stronger side.

INFANTIL (u14 girls): Portuense 11 - GABBA 61 (Isabella Garcia 14, Erin Doherty 10) [7-18; 2-15; 2-24; 0-4].

Easily the girls’ most comfortable match. The 11 girls shared the minutes on court, the 50 points’ lead was reached after just over 1 minute of the last quarter, which meant that no more points were recorded, although the match continued until the end with only fouls recorded.

THE STORY SO FAR……………

It all started on Saturday 18 October 2025, when the GABBA Juniors travelled to Chipiona and lost 57-37. Since then, in the 128 days up to Sunday 22 February 2026, the 5 GABBA teams playing in the Cadiz League have played 63 matches, winning 42 and losing 21.

Their individual records read as follows:-

JUNIOR (UNDER 18 MEN) - won 3, lost 1 at home; won 2, lost 1 in La Linea; won 4, lost 3 away: a 9-5 record, with 871 points scored and 796 against, averaging 62-57 per match.

CADET (UNDER 16 BOYS) - won 5, lost 1 at home; won 3, lost 4 away: an 8-5 record, with 758 points scored and 669 against, averaging 58-52 per match.

CADET (UNDER 16 GIRLS) - won 5, lost none at home; won 1 in La Linea; won 5, lost 1 away: an 11-1 record, with 727 points scored and 451 against, averaging 61-38 per match.

INFANTIL (UNDER 14 BOYS) - won 3, lost 2 at home; won 1 in La Linea; won 2, lost 5 away: a 6-7 record, with 641 points scored and 663 against, averaging 49-51 per match.

INFANTIL (UNDER 14 GIRLS) - won 2, lost 2 at home; won 1 in Los Barrios; won 5, lost 1 away: an 8-3 record, with 658 points scored and 465 against, averaging 60-42 per match.

The overall totals are: 18 wins and 6 defeats at home, 4 wins and 1 defeat in La Linea*,

1 win in Los Barrios*, and 19 wins and 14 defeats away, with 3,655 points scored and 3,044 against, averaging 58-48 per match

(* 6 home matches played, courtesy of the La Linea and Los Barrios authorities, against teams from clubs that opted not to play in Gibraltar).