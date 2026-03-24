From university director to artist, Nadine Collado exhibits across Europe

After a career in business, Nadine Collado has pursued her passion for art, exhibiting her works in galleries across Europe.

Ms Collado has held senior roles for nearly three decades, most recently as the Director of Professional Development at the University of Gibraltar.

It was at the university that her love for art resurfaced as she was inspired to paint some colour into the white interior, creating some works which were hung on the walls.

Her love for painting began in the year 2000 when she bought an easel and painted alongside her father.

She would paint to unwind from the intensity of her jobs, where at one point she was managing 74 people.

“It was an escape from structure,” she said.

Her artistic output increased over time, with early pieces displayed at the university and later gaining wider attention through exhibitions and commissions.

A turning point came in 2023 when her work was selected for an exhibition at Art Space in Irish Town, following a submission made on her behalf.

“There were like 79 applications,” she said, adding that only a small number of artists were selected.

The exhibition led to further opportunities, including commissions from a law firm and interest from galleries.

She said that, after years of being in senior roles, it was freeing to be able to paint and spend more time with her family.

“The fact that I could paint and just be myself was very freeing,” she said.

In early 2024, Ms Collado began receiving consistent commissions and decided to leave her position at the university.

“In April, I decided to reconsider everything,” she said.

“That moment I said, ‘you know what? I’m going to look at doing this because I’m enjoying it’.”

She described the decision as challenging and she was helped by the university’s marketing manager, Sinead Danino, who insisted she create a website and have business cards.

Ms Collado then had galleries contacting her via her website.

“It was daunting,” she said.

“I think my nature was once I make my mind up, it is what it is.”

Since then, her work has been exhibited internationally in cities including Barcelona, Berlin, Stockholm and Venice. She has also been invited to showcase pieces at the Louvre Carrousel in Paris in April.

Reflecting on the experience, she said: “It was overwhelming.”

Her work, primarily abstract, has attracted interest from both local and international buyers, with sales made through social media platforms and exhibitions.

Ms Collado added that exhibitions have played a key role in building her profile, even though sales at such events are not guaranteed, and she has become more selective of where she exhibits.

She will be submitting two pieces to the Louvre Carrousel.

“I'm thinking of doing something different just for the Louvre,” she said.

She works in her studio in Gibraltar with her father, and this has become a bonding experience for them.

Despite the uncertainties, she said the move has been fulfilling and has allowed her to explore new creative directions.

“I know that I’m enjoying it,” she said.

Looking ahead, Ms Collado said she plans to continue developing her work, experimenting with new techniques, and participating selectively in exhibitions.

“It’s been very organic,” she said.

She will be travelling to Venice in June with an open invitation after she took part in the 23rd International Contemporary Art Exhibition and attended an artist dinner.

Follow Ms Collado on Instagram for updates: @odalloc.abstracts