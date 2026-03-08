Future Pathways event offers Year 12 pupils guidance on careers and higher education

Bayside School, Westside School and the Gibraltar College have collaborated on a three-day event aimed at helping Year 12 pupils consider their future career and higher education options.

The event, titled Future Pathways, took place from March 2 to March 4 on the Bayside and Westside site.

The three secondary institutions worked together with Kusuma Trust, the Youth Service and CIPD Gibraltar to deliver a programme of talks, workshops and panel discussions designed to guide young people as they consider the next stage of their education and career paths.

Guest speakers addressed pupils on the different avenues available to them when they leave school, including both university and non-university pathways.

Some sessions were compulsory and focused on broader guidance, highlighting key considerations that young people should bear in mind when making decisions about their future.

The programme also included 20 panel discussions which pupils were able to select based on their own areas of interest.

These panels covered a wide range of fields and professions and were composed of industry experts.

The discussions aimed to give pupils direct insight into different industries, allowing them to hear first-hand feedback and guidance from professionals while also providing opportunities to network.