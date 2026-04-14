GAAA Youth Spring Road League underway

The GAAA will be holding its second youth road running race this evening. Following the successful completion of the Youth Track League, the GAAA now looks ahead to its second main competition for youth runners.

The association has already held the opening race in the Youth Spring Road League, which took place just before the Easter break, with runners tackling a customised route through the Alameda Gardens.

This evening, runners will be at Jumpers on Rosia Road, where the different age groups will take on their respective distances. For some, it will be their first time competing in a road race, offering an opportunity to try new challenges away from the track.

The final race will take place on Thursday, April 23, at Little Bay, in the section near the pools.

An overall league trophy will be awarded to the first three in each year category, with three races counting towards the overall points. All athletes completing two races will be entitled to a participation medal.