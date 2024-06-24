Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GABBA announces squad for its Under 16 FIBA tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
24th June 2024

With the Gibraltar Under-16 women’s basketball squad preparing for July’s FIBA tournament, the association has announced the squad that will be playing. The team, with the bulk of players coming from the Bavaria teams, will be playing as hosts in the U16 Women’s Eurobasket tournament to be held in Gibraltar.
Led by Monica Brown, Luis Romero, and Kiara Sene, the women’s U16 team will be the sole women’s representatives in FIBA tournaments this summer. In the meantime, the men’s squad has also been hard at work across their respective categories as they prepare to travel to their respective tournaments this summer.

Most Read

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

Rapist jailed for over 12 years

Fri 21st Jun, 2024

Local News

Families of deceased in fatal collision case turn to Privy Council in latest challenge

Wed 19th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Work underway to improve facilities at Europa Sports Complex

24th June 2024

Sports
Street football to be trialled

24th June 2024

Sports
Gibraltar hosted sixteen Small States Championships teams

24th June 2024

Sports
Medals in Brazilian Juijitsu Police Championships for Gibraltar

24th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024