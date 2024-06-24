GABBA announces squad for its Under 16 FIBA tournament

With the Gibraltar Under-16 women’s basketball squad preparing for July’s FIBA tournament, the association has announced the squad that will be playing. The team, with the bulk of players coming from the Bavaria teams, will be playing as hosts in the U16 Women’s Eurobasket tournament to be held in Gibraltar.

Led by Monica Brown, Luis Romero, and Kiara Sene, the women’s U16 team will be the sole women’s representatives in FIBA tournaments this summer. In the meantime, the men’s squad has also been hard at work across their respective categories as they prepare to travel to their respective tournaments this summer.