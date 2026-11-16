GABBA 53

Ceuta 48

GABBA (points scored in brackets): Angel Guerrero (15), Marek Litwa (12), David Demoko (8), Gustavo Guerra (7), Brendan Sosa (3), Angel Chozas (3), Jimmy Attias (2), Thomas Tunbridge (2), Edwin Yeats (1), Francis Caruana, Jason Schwartz.

GABBA Veteran men’s teams (aged 45+) from GABBA and Ceuta met on Sunday morning at TSH.

GABBA’s team, selected by Europa Valmar coach Carlos Gonçalves and Bavaria Blue Stars and Senior National Team coach Stuart Felice, was a mix of still active players and a few who haven’t graced the basketball courts for some time.

Ceuta, on the other hand, were evidently used to playing together often.

It was an entertaining match to watch, with regular lead changes, and quite a number of thrills and spills, much appreciated by the spectators.

GABBA took the first quarter 15-10, Ceuta narrowed the gap to 24-23 by half-time and ended the third quarter 39-38 up. Overtime became a distinct possibility as the scoreboard showed the teams tied at 48-48 with less than 2 minutes left, but 5 straight points from GABBA in that time clinched a home win by 53-48.