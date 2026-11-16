Wiseman and Torrilla acknowledge hurt and disappointment following Andorra defeat as focus turns to Malta

With Gibraltar playing their final match in Nations League D this Monday against Malta, head coach Scott Wiseman and player Graeme Torrilla spoke to the media at Gibraltar’s pre\-match press conference.

Wiseman acknowledged that, while the defeat against Andorra was disappointing and there was always more that could be asked of players, you “couldn’t expect” to win every match against teams such as Andorra.

Torrilla also highlighted how the defeat had “hurt” the players when responding to questions put to him by this newspaper.