The weekend’s cup ties resumed on Saturday, with the Second Division/Development competition seeing Grammarians Development take on Titans Development.

It was a narrow win for Grammarians, who came away with a 2-1 victory.

That same afternoon, two of Bavaria’s sides took to the field, with Bavaria Reserves playing against Bavaria Development. It was a competitive match, with little separating the two sides as they finished level at 2-2.

Sunday saw the First Division matches in both the men’s and women’s competitions, with the top teams facing each other.

Europa stunned Bavaria Hawks with a convincing 6-0 victory.

Goals from De Torres, with a brace, Gourley, Videla-Cane, Riley and Flower secured the win for Europa, who are now within touching distance of lifting the trophy once again.

In the men’s First Division five-match series, it was Grammarians who once again came away with the victory.

A 3-1 win against Eagles ensures they are now just one match away from lifting the trophy.

Eagles have a steep hill to climb, with the minimum they can now aim for being a draw and two wins from their remaining three matches. A third victory for Grammarians, or two draws, would be enough to secure them the title.